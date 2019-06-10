One Missoula business is building a larger office space, and according to Missoula Redevelopment Agency officials, doing so will improve the infrastructure along West Broadway.
DJ&A broke ground for their new $5.8 million dollar office and restaurant space around 11:40 a.m. Monday morning.
"DJ&A has been in existence for over 45 years and we have continued to provide engineering, planning surveying services here," DJ&A President Christopher Anderson said.
DJ&A's soon-to-be new building is the first to be built in an opportunity zone, which was created in the 2017 tax bill, designed to encourage long term private investments into low income communities.
"We hope that this project will be the first of many projects, in the opportunity zone, that's been created to spur the development here. There's a lot of interest in this area," Anderson said.
The three story, 24,000 square foot space is also the first to be built as part of Missoula's Urban Renewal Distrcit II plan, designed to improve the area near the intersection of Russell Street and West Broadway.
Missoula Redevelopment agency Director Ellen Buchanan says DJ&A moving to Maple Street will lead to more growth in the area.
"We have some serious sewer deficiencies in this area. City public works department and the waste water treatment folks are teaming up with DJ&A and with the redevelopment agency to greatly improve the sewer through here, which will cause more development to happen," Buchanan said.
Anderson says there are many positive changes coming to Maple Street that will benefit all Missoulians.
"It's gonna be used to improve maple street we're gonna have boulevards, sidewalks, trees there's gonna be an area parking that will be public parking. There will be many great amenities for the public," Anderson said.
Anderson adds the restaurant space will be on the first floor. He says there isn't a tentant yet.
Anderson says the project should take 12-14 months. DJ&A plans to move to their new home by next summer.