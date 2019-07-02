MISSOULA- Officials say Missoula International Airport will be easier for travelers to navigate after a big expansion project is finished.
Staff say it's outgrown its original 1948 building, and crews are rebuilding parts of the foundation. New parking lots and bigger terminals are on the way as well.
"More concessions, a much intuitive flow through the building. The goal is to have the passengers be able to get through the building without having to read a single sign, just knowing where to go by the way the building kind of channels them, and just a much better look and feel to represent our community,” said airport director, Cris Jensen.
These airport renovations are estimated to be finished come summer or early fall 2021