Imagine Missoula offers free snow shoveling all winter

MISSOULA - Imagine Missoula, a non-profit organization, is working to make life a little easier during the winter by offering free snow shoveling services.
Volunteers will help to shovel snow and clear sidewalks completely free.
The City of Missoula has a law that says sidewalks must be clear of snow and ice before 9 a.m. the morning after a snow fall. Property owners can even be billed at their own expense if the city has to clear them.
However, this can be hard especially for older Missoula residents. Missoula aging services uses Imagine Missoula's snow shoveling services and they say it makes a big difference in their every day lives.
"We're very thankful that our older adult clients can have the snow shoveled so that they're safe to prevent falls, and it's also nice just to have the social interaction with Imagine Missoula volunteers," said Kathryn Hungerford, Missoula Aging Services development director. "We're very thankful and appreciative of that service."
If you want to get in contact with Imagine Missoula to receive some of their services, you can call 406-748-6752 or reach out to them on imaginemissoula.org.
You can also donate to Imagine Missoula on their website. They use donations to buy lawn tools and snow shovels to continue to help as many residents as possible.