Five IHOPS in Montana are raising money for Shodair Children's Hospital with Free Pancake Day. Proceeds will benefit patients like Kathryn Ross, a Montana high school student with a rare genetic disorder.
IHOP manager Tim Bihun said the “Flip it Forward for Kids” campaign started in 2006, with the pancake restaurant raising more than $30 million nationally for charities all over the country.
This year, Bihun said the Montana chains' goal is to raise $10,000 for patients of the Shodair Children's Hospital in Helena.
One of those patients is 17-year-old, Kathryn Ross, who was diagnosed with Loeys-Dietz Type 5 syndrome a few years ago. She says the disorder limits her movements. Getting the diagnosis was a life-changing moment.
"Knowing that it’s possible, and then knowing that it’s there and real and something that I’ll have to deal with for the remainder of my life is something entirely different," Ross says.
Ross is a senior at Gardiner High School and the disorder limits her from joining a lot of activities or sports with her friends.
Not to mention the regular body scans, physical therapy and medication.
"Medical expenses are so ridiculous a lot of the times," Ross says. "Like, just the genetic testing, which has probably saved the lives of myself, my mom, and then I have a cousin and uncle who might have it as well."
Shodair Hospital testing showed that Ross wasn't alone, with many of her family members discovering they have the disorder as well.
But the funds raised during IHOP's Flip it Forward campaign help Ross and many other Shodair patients through the battle.
"It’s amazing. I mean it’s really, they all have a can-do attitude. They come in here and they're just glowing. It gives you a lot of strength with what you do every day," Bihun says.
And the respect goes both ways.
"I would say thank you I think. Not only on behalf of myself, but on behalf of every patient who will benefit from these donations,” Ross says.
IHOP Free Pancake Day will take place Tuesday, March 12 at IHOPS in the region from 7 AM until 7 PM. Customers can receive a short stack of buttermilk pancakes for a donation amount of their choice. Click here to RSVP to the Facebook event.