MISSOULA- The iconic Hoagieville on South Higgins will soon lose its drive-up nostalgia for a new restaurant and tap house.
Hoagieville co-owner Chris Goble, and partners have decided to take the restaurant that's been open since 1980 in a new direction. And they have the support from the Missoula City Council after members approved a tavern conditional use request.
"We were nervous going in to it but hearing the council members present give a unanimous 'yes' along with all of them commenting and giving their support and excitement for the project was really amazing," Gobe said.
With so much positive feedback, Goble said he feels encouraged to revamp his business to support the needs and wants of the community.
"Right now the brewery scene and the beer scene is kind of really growing and there are so many amazing breweries and we just kind of want to have a tap house to feature all those awesome breweries that we have here in Missoula and in western Montana,” he said.
In addition to serving beer, the new establishment called, Brewed, will serve wine, coffee and lunch specials like soups, salads, and shareable plates.
Goble said the most important part of this revamp is its community atmosphere. "It will be a place for people to come and gather and enjoy a beer or two, enjoy a coffee, enjoy a nonalcoholic beverage and have some food and just kind of meet their friends and get together.”
At this point there are no concrete dates for closing Hoagieville or opening Brewed. So there's still plenty of time to drive-thru Hoagieville and order your favorite meals.