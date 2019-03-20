MISSOULA - Traffic is being diverted due to a fatal wreck on Interstate 90 between the Van Buren and East Missoula exits.
A major wrong-way wreck involving a semi and another vehicle was reported at 1:22 PM Wednesday afternoon. At least one fatality is reported, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
Westbound traffic is being diverted at the East Missoula exit onto East Broadway.
Eastbound drivers should detour at the Van Buren exit onto Broadway.
The Montana Department of Transportation says it's not clear when the interstate will be cleared.