MISSOULA - One person is reported dead in a wreck on Interstate 90 between the Van Buren and East Missoula exits.
The head-on wreck involving a semi and a passenger vehicle was reported at 1:22 PM Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Shawn Smalley with the Montana Highway Patrol says the driver of the passenger vehicle died in the wreck.
Smalley says it’s unclear if any other people were in that vehicle, and the car is too badly burned to determine the make or model.
The semi-truck driver’s condition is unknown.
Westbound traffic is being diverted at the East Missoula exit onto East Broadway.
Eastbound drivers should detour at the Van Buren exit onto Broadway.
The Montana Department of Transportation says it's not clear when the interstate will be cleared.
