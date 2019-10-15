MISSOULA - A multi-vehicle crash with injuries is blocking part of the westbound passing lane on I-90 outside Missoula.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Rob Strauch said an SUV traveling westbound on I-90 just after 1:30 PM, when the vehicle hit a dog. Strauch said the driver stopped the vehicle in the roadway after hitting the dog. Another vehicle hit the stopped SUV.
Five people were takn to the hospital in Missoula to be treated for injuries. The dog passed away.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they're available.