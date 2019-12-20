8 huskies rescued from the bitterroot mountains ready for adoption

Just in time for the holidays, several of the huskies rescued from the Bitterroot mountains last week are now ready to find their forever homes.
Many of the huskies are still being assessed by animal behavioral specialists, but eight of the 39 huskies have gotten the green light for adoption at the Bitter Root Humane Association.
The huskies range from ages one to ten. Veterinarians from Fox Hollow, an animal organization in Corvallis, have spayed, neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped all of the dogs ready for a home.
If you're thinking of adopting a husky, employees at the Humane Association said they are very high energy and need an active family.
They are also not trained, but eventually can be with enough patience and care.
"They're gonna have to have the patience to work with and possibly look into getting them training to domestic them to where they want them to," Bitter Root Humane Association Operations Manager Cyra Saltzman said.
Saltzman adds the huskies cannot go to a home with cats or smaller dogs.
She also doesn't want a family that will just keep the husky outdoors all day.
If you're interested in adopting one of these dogs, head to the Bitter Root Humane Association in Hamilton.