Hungry? Stop by Black Coffee for Grist Milling and Bakery's pastries and fine whole wheat breads

MISSOULA- Black Coffee, located on Spruce Street has a new addition to its building, Grist Milling and Bakery opened three weeks ago, and owners told us since opening on July 10th, there have been lines out the door.
Hand crafting and baking goodies like cookies, muffins, scones, and more on top of specializing in whole grain breads, Grist Milling and Bakery is a wholesale bakery that sells their food out of Black Coffee.
Co-owner Dan Venturella says opening the bakery has been a long time coming.
"This was a long time coming, when Seldon and I joined up probably a year of planning and getting things ready and the build out kind of took a bit to get to that point and get to open up, when the day happened we were ready,” Venturella said.
You can stop by Black Coffee for Grist's pastries and breads seven days a week.
Owners say they aren't doing special orders yet, but customers will be able to special order in the future.