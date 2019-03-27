VICTOR - Firefighters say hundreds of clogged culverts are dangerous as flood season approaches, and residents are asked to help out.
During the winter, firefighters say the culverts get clogged with snow and it's important to clear them out.
"If you don't get your culverts cleaned out, the roads can get flooded. That's a hazard driving over flooded roads [because] you don't know what's underneath and that you can get in trouble driving over flooded roads," Victor Fire Captain Bruce Gaul said.
Culverts are typically under roads and driveways. Since they're located on the side of the roads, during the winter they get covered underneath snow piles.
Gaul said if you come across streams of water on roadways, call 911. Even with a little water, a car can hydroplane.
Elderly people or people with disabilities can call 911 and someone will come with a shovel.