Sassy and spicy, those are a couple of the words employees at the Humane Society of Western Montana in Missoula are using to describe more than a dozen cats looking for forever homes.
According to Humane Society Director of Advancement McKenna Cramer, a spicy cat is one with extra sass and attitude.
The adoption fee is reduced to $10 from April 26-28 for a cat.
The cats are labeled with a spice level of one being the least sassy, to five being the most. There are 17 spicy adult cats that need loving families.
"[The adoption event is] all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday during our open hours. $10 adoption fees, and you get a bottle of Arthur Wayne hot sauce," Cramer said.
Cramer said Arthur Wayne donated 18 bottles of hot sauce in five different flavors to choose from.