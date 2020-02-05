Missoula's YMCA is asking for your imput on how they could better serve the community.
From the pool, to the basketball court, and even childcare the Y is asking what you think can be improved.
They posted an online survey earlier this week that has both multiple choice and open ended questions. The current Y building was built back in 1987 and has only had small renovations since, so they are curious what the community wants to see.
"It's been a long time since we have really taken a big look at who we need to be and how we need to serve the community for the next 50 years," YMCA Executive Director Heather Foster said.
The survey will be available until February 14th.