With elections on Tuesday the Missoula County Elections Office is busy collecting all their last minute ballots.
But this year, nearly five thousand undeliverable ballots have been returned to the office.
If you have an undeliverable ballot that hasn't been resolved you can stop by the election center at the fairgrounds in person Tuesday and they can give you a ballot to count your vote.
Undeliverable ballots can happen when folks don't update their address with the election office and the U.S. Postal Service cannot forward a ballot.
But if you are registered, undeliverable ballots are easy to fix in person and the officials at the election office want you to remember.
"You can always come to our offices here at the election center we will also have a drive through ballot drop off set up so you don’t even need to get out of your car you can just give your ballot to election workers." Elections Administrator Dayna Causby said.
Besides the election office, there are 6 other drop off locations in Missoula.