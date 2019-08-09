How to prepare for Missoula's Mumford & Sons' concert

MISSOULA - The sold out Mumford & Sons concert will be held at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field August 11 and is expecting 10,000 attendees.
Several road closures will be in effect that may influence you whether or not you are going to the concert.
Wyoming, California, Orange, and Hickory Streets will be closed from 1st to Cregg Lane August 11 to allow for foot traffic to the concert. The Ogren Park and Silver Park parking lots will also be closed August 10 and 11 for the band's vehicles. The Silver Park Boat ramp will not be accessible from August 9 at 11 p.m. until August 12 at 7 a.m.
According to Logjam Presents' website, the concert will be held rain or shine and all tickets are non-refundable even if the outdoor concert is cancelled due to extreme weather.
Dax Fraser, Missoula fire marshall, said lightning is the big concern. If thunderstorms occur and lightning presents an issue, concert officials and law enforcement will come together to discuss and decide whether or not to end the concert and evacuate the stadium.
Additional information can be found here. https://logjampresents.com/event/mumford-sons-29081/