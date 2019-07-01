How to prepare for Fourth of July travel

MISSOULA - In an Independence Day travel study done by Trip Advisor, 31% of Americans will be traveling somewhere to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Out of those 31% of Americans, 67% will be driving. With Fourth of July landing on Thursday, some people started their vacations early and left on June 30, but the biggest travel day will be July 3, according to the study.
The study also showed that 41% of Americans will travel more than 400 miles to reach their Fourth of July celebration destination, so making sure you are well-rested before hitting the road will set you up for success on a long drive.
The most popular destination that people are traveling to is the beach, followed by a big city like New York or Washington D.C., lakes, mountain getaways, and national parks.
There will most likely be a lot of people traveling throughout the treasure state as well as a lot of people coming to visit. Make sure your car is ready to go by going through a pre-travel checklist.
"Check all your levels, if they all look good check your serpentine belt and fan belts to make sure they're all sound and if you hear any noise investigate to see what the noise is about," said Floyd Adams, owner of Adams Auto Inc.
Adams also said to check all of your tire pressures, including the spare, and don't start your trip with less than a quarter tank of gas just in case you run into unforeseen traffic on your way out of town.