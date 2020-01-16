MISSOULA – In wake of the devastation that has swept through Australia, a number of organizations have set up fundraisers looking for donations.
However, there are some things you need to look out for to make sure your money is going exactly where you want it to.
Montanans are unfortunately all too familiar with wildfires. Seeing the flames take over Australia can really strike a chord with people in the Treasure State, but that is also what can make people more likely to fall for a scam if they’re not careful.
The Better Business Bureau says one big thing to look out for are fake crowdfunding accounts like a fake GoFundMe.
"We know even in the worst, most devastating cases like these wildfires, people will set up a page, they will pull images off of google or off of news sources, to make their page look legitimate, and again your money is going to be captured by someone you didn't want it to go to," Hannah Stiff, Montana marketplace manager said.
The Better Business Bureau also says to not trust everything you see online even if your aunt or friend shared it. Be sure to look into fundraisers and don’t be afraid to ask questions and do your own research.
While sometimes organizations are created to support disaster relief, donating either to or through a well-known organization could be a safe way to protect your money.
If you want to check the validity of an organization, you can also use give.org to make sure the fundraiser you are considering donating to checks out.
Some reputable donation fundraisers that you may want to look into include the Australian Red Cross which helps to support survivors. If you’re looking to help animals, you can donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital or WIRES (Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Services). To help the firefighters in Australia, you can consider either Country Fire Authority or the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
There are plenty of organizations to choose from, and for more tips to avoid getting scammed, you can click here.