MISSOULA - The Lolo Mosquito District will be spraying in the Bitterroot and Lolo for mosquitoes.
Neighbors in the area are concerned that the insecticide could harm their vegetable gardens or less pesky bugs like bees. The Missoula Extension and Weed District said that crews use altopsid briquettes to control mosquito larva and breeding sites and they try to spray primarily at night to specifically target adult mosquitoes.
"They do it in the evenings when there's less other insects out so they're more target specific because there isn't an insecticide that's specific only for mosquitoes," said Jerry Marks, the Missoula Extension and Weed District department head.
The Missoula Extension and Weed District department also said there haven't been reports of insecticides hurting gardens or vegetables from a health perspective but possibly from a value perspective.
The Lolo Mosquito District is also urging people to take on some easy preventative hacks this summer. Mosquitoes thrive in warm areas with still water, so removing all water collecting containers like old tires, buckets or watering cans can help. Other tips include cleaning bird baths and gutters regularly, watering your law in the morning and dumping kiddie pools at least once a week.