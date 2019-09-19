How Missoula HazWaste Days can help save our community

MISSOULA - The Missoula Valley Water Quality District is hosting their annual HazWaste Days, an opportunity for community members to dispose of hazardous waste like old paint or motor oils in a safe way and for free.
Community members are encouraged to bring their hazardous waste to 1305 Scott St. in Missoula on Friday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If hazardous waste materials aren't disposed of properly, it could lead to big problems for everyone.
"If you improperly dispose of these chemicals not only could you be faced with a big fine but there could also be a big catastrophe in Missoula, we could have a big threat to our ground water or our surface water," said Todd Seib, Montana environmental health specialist.
The Missoula Valley Water Quality District has hosted this annual event since 1993 in an effort to keep Missoula in the best condition possible.
Last year’s event collected thousands of gallons of hazardous waste, even recycling some oils to heat Missoula area buildings and others were donated for people to reuse.
Other common household items that are considered hazardous waste include old paints, solvents, pesticides, automotive fluids, thermometers, fluorescent lights, rechargeable batteries, needles, and pharmaceuticals.
Latex paint will not be accepted at the event because it is not considered a hazardous material and there will also be a fee for some pesticides and chemicals because they are harder to dispose of.
For a full list of accepted materials, check out this link. https://hazwastemissoula.com/hazwaste-days-event