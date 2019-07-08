How kids can help design the new playground in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Memorial Rose Garden Park playground in Missoula is getting some upgrades and the community is invited to help make dreams a reality.
The Missoula City Council approved an agreement between KaBOOM!, a non-profit playground advocacy organization and the city of Missoula. The project will help to upgrade outdated playground equipment.
The project is part of KaBOOM!'s grant called "Build it with KaBOOM!" that pairs a funding partner, in this case Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, and the Missoula community to build a new playground.
KaBOOM! supplies the funding and project management while also calling on the community to help build and design the playground.
The new playground will have an increase in play value and approximately a 67 percent increase in the capacity. New features will include ADA access, a new picnic area and new equipment.
Kids are invited to the design day at St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont St. Missoula, from 3 to 4 p.m. to draw and help design the new playground.
Adult community members are invited to come from 5 to 8 p.m. to help choose specific playground equipment options from the kids' designs and develop a layout of the playground.
The community build day is scheduled for August 17th and will need about 200 volunteers to make these kids' visions a reality. A volunteer sign up will be available closer to the date.
The total project cost is estimated at $125,000 with about 80 percent funded by BCBSMT. The rest will be funded by the City's capital improvement program and park impact fees from development.