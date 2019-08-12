How donating airline miles can make a sick child's wish come true

MISSOULA - Make-A-Wish Montana is celebrating their Trips That Transform campaign throughout the month of August and encouraging people to donate their airline miles and points to help make sick children's wishes come true.
About 80% of wishes require air travel and Make-A-Wish Montana needs more than 12 million airline miles and points to fulfill travel wishes for children battling critical illnesses each year.
An example of a life-changing wish was 7-year-old Willow’s wish to go to Florida to swim with dolphins. Willow, from Kalispell MT. and fighting optic cancer, spent an unforgettable week with her family playing on the beach, learning about dolphin research and exploring the Everglades.
"We're completely funded by donations by Montana folks, and that money stays in Montana for Montana kids," said Douglas Koester, Make-A-Wish Montana CEO.
Donated airline miles do not expire once donated even though they may be expiring in your account.