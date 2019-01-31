Renting a home can be a complicated and stressful process. One Missoula organization is trying to make the process less overwhelming for potential renters.
Homeword's Rent Wise workshop aims to help people make smart rental choices. Homeword staff say about half of Missoula residents rent their homes, and many of them spend more than half of their yearly salary on those bills. They say affordable rent should cost about 30% of a person's yearly income.
The workshop also exists to help people struggling to be accepted as renters due to issues ranging from low credit scores to criminal records. Homeword financial education coordinator and class instructor Katie Sadowski says the process can be complicated, and potential renters don't have to do it alone.
"Fatigue is a big reason why people give up," Sadowski said. "I try to...help them stay strong and persist."
Sadowski says the class helps potential renters write cover letters to landlords, make a renters resume, and explain why a landlord should take a chance on them. A Rent Wise workshop is scheduled for Thursday, January 31 at 3 p.m. at WORD in Missoula. Information about future workshops is available here.