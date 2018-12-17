MISSOULA - A suspect is in custody Monday after a chase that ended when a homeowner caught and held him at gunpoint, the Missoula sheriff says.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the incident started around 8:05 Monday morning when a call came in for deputies to look for a vehicle that was reported stolen.
A deputy spotted the stolen vehicle on Pulp Mill Road and tried to pull it over, but the driver allegedly sped away and fled through a residential area a few miles west of the Walmart on Mullan.
The suspect reportedly led officers on a chase through a construction site, fields and fences before crashing into a mailbox and stopping on Haven Heights.
The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby house, but the homeowner had "observed the recent police activity and armed himself prior to the suspect's entrance," the sheriff's office says.
The homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived and arrested the suspect. Officers say the suspect refused to give his name.
More information is expected to be released as the suspect is booked and processed in Missoula County jail.
The Missoula County jail roster shows a "John Doe," age 22, with charges of felony theft, obstruction and evasion.