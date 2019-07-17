Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MARSHALL DAMMANN IS EXPIRED. MARSHALL IS STILL MISSING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MARSHALL, PLEASE CONTACT THE SWEET GRASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 9 3 2, 5 1 4 3. SWEET GRASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.