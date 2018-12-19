The countdown to Christmas is on, and holiday shipping deadlines are coming up fast.
According to USPS domestic shipping guidelines, all first class and priority mail must be shipped by December 20 in order to arrive by Christmas. Anything shipped priority mail express must be shipped by December 22 to meet the holiday deadline.
Acting Missoula postmaster Jack Hettick says about 16 billion pieces of mail will be delivered in the U.S. between Thanksgiving and New Year's. He says the week leading up to Christmas is the busiest week for local post offices.
We're averaging...probably 15,000 packages per day being delivered in Missoula," Hettick said. "There's probably 40 to 50 thousand letters per day coming through."
Hettick says to put a card with address information inside of packages. He says that will ensure packages can still be delivered if the shipping label is damaged. He says to always double-check that zip codes are correct, and to not reuse shipping boxes.
You can check zip codes and other shipping information here.