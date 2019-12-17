Diving around Missoula this holiday season you are bound to see lights and we are not talking about Christmas lights.
The Missoula police department will be out in full force cracking down on drunk drivers.
The increased patrol has already started and will go until New Year's Day, the Missoula police department says they have a zero-tolerance policy for drunk driving.
Montana has one of the highest rates of crashes involving alcohol MPD says last year over 40 percent of traffic fatalities were because of drunk driving.
Sargent Greg Amundsen with MPD says an easy way to avoid getting a DUI is if you know you will be drinking later, don't drive.
"If you know you are going down town or going to a party or if you are going someplace to celebrate don't even drive your own car to get there, get dropped off, or take Uber or Lyft to get there," Amundsen said.
Consequences for drunk driving include a DUI on your record, revoked driver's license, mandatory classes, and possible jail time and fines.