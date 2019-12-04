The holiday season is often called the "season of giving." For the Salvation Army, donations given now impact thousands of Montanans not just during the winter months but year-round.
"For our 2019 fiscal year we served almost 16,000 people," Salvation Army Corps Officer Ryan Boyd said.
The Salvation army provides free showers, laundry services and a warm place to sleep for those who don't have a home.
"We try to help everybody who comes through our doors to become a productive member of society. I think that's what the majority of them want but don't know where to start for that," Boyd said.
In addition to year-long services, the Salvation Army provides rental assistance when heating prices go up for families during the holidays. They also partner with the Marine Corps Reserves "Toys for Tots" campaign to give kiddos presents.
"Last year [we gave presents to] over a thousand children and we anticipate those numbers are going to similar this year," Boyd said.
She added the donations they get during the holiday season helps the Salvation Army keep the lights on even after the holiday decorations are put away.
"Our biggest holiday activity is the 'Red Kettle Campaign.' During the six weeks we raise about 12 percent of our annual budget," Boyd said.
As you're wrapping up presents for your loved ones, Boyd said consider helping a neighbor in need this holiday season.
"Christmas really is the way that we get the biggest impact for the whole year," Boyd said.