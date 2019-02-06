Hoagieville closure brings new Missoula tap house

MISSOULA- The iconic Hoagieville was unanimously voted to be changed from a drive-thru to a new restaurant and tap house.
Open since 1980, co-owner, Chris Goble, and partners have decided to take the Hoagieville on Higgins in a new direction.
"We were nervous going in to it but hearing the council members present give a unanimous yes along with all of them commenting and giving their support and excitement for the project was really amazing hearing each one of them give their own little comment on the project was really encouraging and motivating to hear them all give positive comments, that was really nice" said co-owner, Chris Goble.
With so much positive feedback, Goble says it was time to revamp his business for the community needs.
"Right now the brewery scene and the beer scene is kind of really growing and there are so many amazing breweries and we just kind of want to have a tap house to feature all those awesome breweries that we have here in Missoula and in western Montana and then in the northwest and all over,” said Goble.
The new establishment will be called, Brewed, a tap house serving beer, wine, and lunch specials like soups, salads, and shareable plates. Goble says the most important part of this revamp is its community atmosphere.
"It will be a place for people to come and gather and enjoy a beer or two, enjoy a coffee, enjoy a nonalcoholic beverage and have some food and just kind of meet their friends and get together.”
There are no concrete dates for closing Hoagieville down and no dates as to when the new establishment, Brewed, will be open. There is still plenty of time to drive-thru Hoagieville and order your favorite meals.