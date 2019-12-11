Historical Museum seeks help to save a Missoula icon
MISSOULA - The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is working to preserve Missoula's Engine #7, a 97 year old train that served Western Montana.
Right now, the museum is looking to raise $100,000 to build a shed over the train and complete some crucial restoration work.
"This is gonna take our community, together this community can band together just like Miss Montana, this train is important too and it really is a huge deep part of Missoula's history, and where we came from, which is who we are today," said Jessie Rogers, HMFM's development and communications director.
If you are interested in donating, it would be in your best interest to donate during this time because every dollar will be matched, up to $13,000.
Missoula's Engine #7 is the oldest known surviving Willamette Locomotive in the Nation, and spent its life in our mountains and valleys, never traveling more than 80 miles from Missoula.The engine also played a leading role in the 1954 movie Timber Jack.
The engine has been inspected by Larry Ingold, retired executive and train restoration expert, who said that while engine #7 needs vital restoration, the bones are still in salvageable condition.
The construction of a shed and restoration of the engine will preserve the locomotive and local history for future generations.
