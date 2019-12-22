MISSOULA - One of the oldest buildings in downtown Missoula is getting a new lease on life.
River Valley Church sits on the corner of Woody and Pine. It was formerly known as First Baptist Church and has been hosting services since the early 1900's. But now it's time for a change.
"About two and a half years ago we decided to put the property up for sale," Pastor Dave Lodwig said. "Old buildings like this that have a long history unfortunately take a lot of assets and resources to up-keep."
It was a difficult decision to sell such a historic building, but Pastor Lodwig said he is excited they found a buyer who wants to keep the structure intact.
"Previous buyers who had interest wanted to tear it down so its bittersweet thought to know that this building is going to stand for generations to come, it just gives us a lot of peace as we transition," Lodwig said.
The buyers, 308P LLC, plan to transform the church into a office space that will support new Missoula startup businesses.
"The sanctuary here will be converted into a gymnasium, REVO gym, will be moving into here and the other parts will become office spaces," Lodwig said.
While the new owners will be moving into part of the church in early 2020, the congregation still has about 6 months to decide its next move.
"We have a lot of different options right now," Lodwig said. "Whether it's purchasing property, merging with other churches, or even just long-term leases of existing structures, we want to get feed back from the church before we make that decision."
The church will be holding a town hall on January 8 to discuss the options further.
While the physical location of the church may be changing Pastor Lodwig said they are not going anywhere, merely starting a new chapter.
The new owners of the building want to keep most of the elements, like the stained glass, intact however, they don't want the pews. So the church will be selling the sanctuary seating in the new year.
Tuesday will be the last Christmas Eve candlelight service held at the church and Pastor Lodwig is expecting a large turnout.