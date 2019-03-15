EVARO - Two lanes of Highway 93 from the Wye to Arlee are now open, after an early morning shooting that led to an hours-long full road closure.
The Missoulian says newspaper subscribers in Pablo, Ronan and Polson didn't receive their papers due to the closure and can expect to get Friday's paper delivered with Saturday's paper.
From The Montana Department of Transportation:
HWY 93, NORTH OF MISSOULA
Remarks: ****UPDATE 10:09 AM**** SINGLE NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND LANES NOW OPEN. EXPECT REDUCED SPEEDS AND DELAYS