MISSOULA - On Monday nights under the Highlander Brewing pavilion, vendors are setting up shop and sell everything from jewelry, to ceramics, stuffed animals and more.
Vendors said the brewery's location on the banks of Grant Creek offers a pleasant atmosphere.
Highlander's new Monday Market runs from 5-8 PM and includes a taco truck. Check out their Facebook for more info.
If you're a vendor and want to set up shop under the pavilion, contact Nancy by sending an email to marketing@highlanderbeer.com or give her a call at 406-549-8193.