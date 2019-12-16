The Higgins Street Bridge project might see a delay after construction bids came back more than twice what engineers estimated it would cost.
Construction on the brings was supposed to start in January, but if the Transportation Commission rejects this bid, MDT will have to change their schedule.
The initial estimate was over $16 million but last Friday the only bid for the project came in at over $37 million.
MDT is working with the contractor to see why there was such a large difference in price, the final decision on whether or not to accept the bid, will be made this Friday by the Transportation Commission.
"We are using tax payer dollars so its critical that we get the bridge built correctly but we also need to get it built for the correct price," Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said.
While this may delay construction Vosen wants to remind everyone the bridge is still safe to use.