MISSOULA- After the Hoagieville on Higgins shut its doors earlier this month, the iconic building has been demolished.
As of Wednesday, the building and its remains have been cleared and the owners have a new building permit.
Owners of Hoagieville are now owners of the soon to come, Brew'd. A neighborhood tap house serving 30 taps, coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Brew'd executives say over the next couple of months the building will start to develop, and while this new tap house isn't the Hoagieville that once stood in its place, it will still have the same neighborhood feel.
"This corner has always brought people together and that's what we are going to continue to do is bring people together just with a new building, new concept but local neighborhood gathering,” says co-owner, Chris Goble.
Brew'd is planned to open this coming fall in November, considering construction goes as planned.
We will make sure to keep you updated on the new establishments opening and updates.