MISSOULA - Montana Transportation Commission rejected giving the Higgins Avenue Bridge project to the only contract bidder due to inflated prices, postponing the project until January 2020.
MTC unanimously voted in opposition to the bidder, hoping Montana Department of Transportation can garner in cheaper bids by altering the contract.
Big Sky Public Relations says the bidder's proposed cost was about $37.7 million, more than double MTC's budget of about $16.7 million.
MDT will revise the schedule and keep the public informed on the project starting in the beginning of January.
MDT says there is no danger to the bridge's current condition, but the construction is essential to making it safer.