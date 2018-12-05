If you're an HGTV fan, you might notice familiar locations around the 2019 dream home.
And if you aren't familiar, the network gives away a spectacular home to one lucky person each year and the 2019 Dream Home is in Whitefish, Montana!
It’s more than 36-hundred square feet of perfection.
This dream home sits near the base of Big Mountain Ski Resort, overlooking Whitefish Lake.
HGTV designers said these factors played a factor in their decision to pick Whitefish for the next dream home.
"I think one of the reasons we chose Whitefish, Montana was the indoor and outdoor lifestyle. This is a ski-in ski-out and it’s also the largest HGTV dream home we've ever done," emphasized Brian Patrick Flynn, HGTV Interior Designer.
Brian Patrick Flynn said the home is unique in many ways because you're able to take in the breathtaking views from nearly every corner of the house.
Flynn said the aimed for a modern mountain vibe on the home is to mesh the outdoors with innovation.
"We wanted to honor the ski-in, ski-out lifestyle so much with the interior architecture that as you make your way up the stairwell to the second floor instead of a regular banister or stairwell we actually used a reclaimed ski lift cable," said Flynn.
Speaking of ski lifts, the person who ends up calling this their home will have their own ski lift that will take them up to Big Mountain.
A lot of work has gone into this project as it's the largest and most expensive dream home to date.
"The size of the home, the caliber of the home, and the cost of the views that go a long with it. Multi-million dollar views," explained Tyler Frank, Owner of Malmquist Construction.
And if that's not enough, HGTV emphasized the grand prize winner will also receive a brand new car, and a check for $250,000.
A $2.3 million prize, right here in Big Sky Country.
You can enter to win this 2019 HGTV Dream Home from December 18th until February 18th.
But what's better, HGTV bought local materials to build the home and had local companies like Malmquist Construction help build this dream home.