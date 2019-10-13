Nurses and doctors from across Montana and Washington gathered in Missoula this weekend for a critical care for kids training course.
It may look like another just another CPR dummy, but the these mannequins give physicians a chance to take what they learn in the class room and practice it in a controlled environment.
“There is nothing like hands on, and you can take that hands on experience even if it’s just a mannequin in your next real patent scenario,” RN from Libby Montana, Kit Branch.
Community Medical hosted this free workshop for rural critical access hospitals to make sure their staff knows the best way to treat kids in an emergency.
Teach people how to take care of those kids and that’s one of the big things we are teaching those people today is how to take care of kids in that first hour so that they have really great care and their chance of survival is much higher,” Medical Director of the Pediatric ICU, Alex Kon said.
The folks in the class are given a scenario where a child is injured and then they treat the mannequin accordingly and as they treat their patient this monitor shows if they are getting better or worse.
"We control the monitors and based on what the learners are doing we change how the patient breathes the vital signs how the hearts going," Kon said.
Creating a learning experience like no other
"It is an incredible resource for us from critical access particularly to interact with people we don’t normally get to interact with on a professional level," Branch said.