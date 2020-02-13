It all started with an anonymous letter alerting the Missoula County Animal Shelter of possible animal neglect.
Now, 40 dogs have been rescued from what can only be described as "very poor conditions."
While not all of the dogs survived the Missoula County Animal Shelter has adopted or transferred over half of the rescued dogs.
In December the Missoula County Animal Shelter rescued 9 dogs from a 5th wheel trailer and described a gruesome scene with "dogs caked in dried urine and feces" and the "floor of the trailer covered in a one foot deep layer of feces" Then last week they found more dogs.
There were more dogs in a different location we ended up getting another 32 dogs," Missoula Animal Control Supervisor Jeff Darrah said.
All of the dogs were checked over by a vet, some in better condition than others, but after getting shaved and given a bath most were ready for adoption and members in the community were ready to adopt them.
They said we have 31 more and so now they have 40 of them and I said ok I gotta take one of these dogs," Sandy Thornton said.
Thornton rushed to the shelter when she first heard about the situation and remembers seeing the dogs for the first time.
"There were 12 of them in a kennel and they were just trembling, they were they looked absolutely terrified, it was heart breaking absolutely heartbreaking," Thornton said.
After seeing that she knew she needed more than one.
While Darrah is glad the dogs are now finding better homes, it still disturbs him to think back to how these dogs were treated.
"This type of behavior had gone on for a while and this [investigation] started with someone sending us a letter anonymously," Darrah said.
And that letter saved the lives of 40 dogs, but saving dogs is not cheap. Their vet bill is over $15,000, so the animal shelter is asking for donations to help cover the cost. They will also accept puppy pads and soft food.
The dogs' previous owner is now facing nine counts of animal cruelty.
We reached out to the county attorney’s office to see if more charges are pending, but they were not able to comment on this ongoing investigation.