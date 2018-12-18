Volunteers have been working hard Tuesday, sorting out thousands of toys that have been collected for the Salvation Army’s annual "Toys for Tots" drive.
These unwrapped toys are being donated to families in need from people, businesses and organizations from all over Missoula.
Volunteers even got some help from Hellgate High School students, sorting out gifts by different age groups and families.
The students said they best part of Tuesday was helping out their community.
"My favorite part about volunteering for Toys for Tots is you get to feel like you can do something for the people that don't have much," emphasized Hellgate student, Lilyanna Schulze.
"I love thinking that I may have given a toy to a kid that might have not had a toy this year," said Jacob Paugh.
"I feel like I get a gift for giving too and it makes them happy. And happiness is probably the best gift on Christmas," explained Avary Johnson.
Toys for Tots is accepting unwrapped toy donations until Wednesday morning, which is when organizers and volunteers will begin distributing the toys to families in need.