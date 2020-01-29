Hellgate looks to get back-to-back Golden Goat victories over Sentinel

MISSOULA - The saying goes, heavy is the head that wears the crown. And unlike last year's Golden Goat game, the Hellgate Knights will not be surprising anyone this year.
Which means no school better prepared to continue to raise the bar for the Golden Goat than the Knights. The student section last year went all out with their theme, "Knights in the Zoo".
And this year's theme is western, called "Knights in the West". But it's student-staff teamwork that will eventually win you the trophy, and Hellgate is ready to replicate what they did last year. They coordinated outfits, stayed for both the girls and boys game, and were positive when cheering for their team.
"Can't really imagine Gertie at Sentinel. I don't think it would look good there, it doesn't belong there, Gertie doesn't wear purple." joked Hellgate senior Piper Pfister.
But can this new group of seniors lead their classmates to victory again? Or will they wilt under the pressure of trying to go back to back?
"I think Hellgate, I just think we have more passion. And let's be honest, they don't think they are going to win." says Max Jakob, a Hellgate senior.
The Knights hope to keep up their momentum from last season, and will lean on it as they go into neutral territory again, Dahlberg Arena.
"We have been working a lot harder at it, selling shirts and all that, so we are all really excited for the game." says Hellgate senior Wes Salonen.
The Golden Goat game will be Friday, January 31. The doubleheader begins at 6:00 PM with the girls game, with the boys following at 8:00 PM.