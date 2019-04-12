Hellgate High School debuts new student space

MISSOULA- After receiving a bond in 2015 for renovations, Hellgate spent four years of planning, constructing, and designing the new heart of the school.
Focusing on security, clean energy systems, and giving students interactive features, the new additions to Hellgate High are one of a kind.
With a high end security entrance, spacious common areas for students, and the state of the art library, Hellgate went from an average inner city school, to a lofty and inspiring space for young learners.
"We imagined there being a new heart of the school which was centered in the library and the commons that you walk thru on the way into the library so we were really excited to transform that and bring those functions to the middle of the school where they belong and students would walk by them every single day and engage with them,” said Principle Architect for MMW, Don MacArthur.
This is Hellgate’s first major renovation since being founded in 1908, and school officials say that the students are thrilled to have this space to utilize.