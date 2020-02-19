MISSOULA - This year's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival cover art was created by a local artist and graduate of Hellgate High School.
Artist and print maker, David Lusk, said he got hooked by art while he was a freshmen at Hellgate High School in Missoula.
Lusk took print-making classes during his time at Hellgate, and later studied at the University of Montana.
He's now been block printing for 13 years, and he's made it his full-time job. Block printing is basically carving out a big stamp, according to Lusk.
He's been working with the film festival for eight years, and this year organizers asked him to make the design.
"[They] basically asked me to do that. [Organizers] were like 'we wanted a tree, and maybe some other elements, we'll kinda leave it up to you.' It was fairly simple. I made it and sent it to them and they loved it," Lusk said.
His final design is a large tree with a bison laying underneath.
Lusk added he was excited to make the design this year. And said while he normally has to change his work to cater to other people's needs, with this design, it was 100 percent a David Lusk creation.
Film fest organizers said they made about 400 shirts and 500 posters with the design. The program also features the design on the cover.
Shirts are available at the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) until the last day of the festival, Sunday, February 23.