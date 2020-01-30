Hellgate and Sentinel get "hyped" for Golden Goat game

MISSOULA - Here we go! It's time for the biggest high school basketball game of the year in the Garden City, the Golden Goat rivalry between Sentinel and Hellgate.
Our Ben Wineman created a hype video to get you ready for the big game, which focuses on the nearly 7 decade relationship between the two schools.
You can attend the Golden Goat game Friday night at Dahlberg Arena, home of the Montana Grizzlies. Tickets are on sale right now at the Adams Center Box Office.
The girls match-up starts at 6:00 PM, while the boys take the court at 8:00 PM.