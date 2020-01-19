Hazmat clean up crews were sent to a car crash near Kalispell this morning after a car ran off the road and into a creek.
Evergreen fire crews and Flathead County OES spent over an hour cleaning up oil and gasoline that had leaked from the car and into Spring Creek. The car was reported to have lost control, swerved off the road and into the creek.
Captain James Boyce said crashes in water tend to complicate the clean up effort.
"Oil and fuel spills in the water complicate things because its in the water and we have to use a different kind of absorbing material as well as equipment used like personal protective equipment in the water just in case our guys have to get in" Boyce said.
No one was injured in the crash.