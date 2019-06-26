HAMILTON - A man is accused of drunken driving with young children unbuckled in the car.
Matthew Andrew McClune, 27, was arrested in the early morning of June 26.
The arresting officer said he pulled McClune over while driving a vehicle lacking a front license plate. McClune allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and refused a breath sample test.
Two children ages 5 and 7 were also in the car and not wearing seatbelts or in child seats, the officer says.
After his arrest, his blood was drawn for a sample to be analyzed by a crime lab.
McClune has three prior convictions for DUI in 2014 in California, 2015 in Polson and 2017 in Hamilton.
The Ravalli Republic reports that McClune has also previously been accused of vandalizing the Corvallis Methodist Church, stealing checks and drawing pentagrams and "666" on the walls.