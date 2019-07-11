UPDATE -- 7:26 PM: The sheep have been found, and are been taken back to the Docteur family.
HAMILTON- A Hamilton family needs your help in locating their 15 black-bellied Barbados Sheep.
The Docteur family realized their sheep were missing Tuesday morning, following a thunder and lightning storm the night before.
The sheep resided off the Skalkaho Highway, on top of Golf Course Road.
Since Tuesday, the Hamilton Sheriff's Department, FWP planes, as well as friends and family have searched high and low to find the missing sheep.
Owners say that they believe the sheep could be headed towards the East Sapphire Mountains, Skalkaho Falls, or towards Gird Point.
If you come across the herd or small number of these sheep, you can call Ted Docteur at 406-370-4250.