Hamilton community honors 9-year-old boy with memorial

HAMILTON- Parts of the Bitterroot Valley are in mourning Wednesday, still shocked a beloved nine-year- old boy was taken too soon.
Robert Leonardi was killed this weekend in a hit and run incident. He was trying to cross the street on his scooter when a van police say was traveling 70 in a 35 mile per hour speed zone hit him.
It's a tough time for the Hamilton community. Robert's parents are both longtime Corvallis High School teachers and Robert had just finished the second grade at Daly Elementary.
The school has encouraged students and community members to leave messages to Robert at his memorial. They're also hosting a memorial service and several other events that families and community members can attend.
Thursday there will be a memorial service at the Hamilton Middle School at 11:00 a.m., then on Friday there will be a balloon release here at Daly Elementary School at 6:00 p.m. They're also organizing a run later Friday evening in his honor at Kiwanis Park.
A post on the school's Facebook page says they're trying to provide opportunities for students to come together and work through their emotions together even over the summer.
If you want to post on social media with memories of Robert, they're encouraging you to use the #RememberRobert.