MISSOULA - The switch from dorm life to apartment life can be intimidating for college students. The University of Montana's Griz Housing Fair aims to make that transition smoother.
The event's goal is to connect students with potential landlords in person instead of getting lost in a sea of online applications. Organizers say about 25 vendors will table at the event. They include property management companies and other organizations dedicated to finding housing, including Missoula Housing Authority and Montana Fair Housing.
ASUM Renter Center director Jordan Lyons hopes the event will help students navigate Missoula's competitive housing market and take on a new life challenge.
"Maybe they've lived with their parents, and then they've lived in a residence hall, Lyons said. "It's kind of that next step of independence. I think it kind of brings everything to a one stop shop."
Lyons says students can walk up to the fair without an appointment to learn more about renting. He says some vendors will accept apartment applications at their tables.
The fair is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 in the University Center.