Grant Creek residents spot black bears throughout area

MISSOULA- Most Montanans know spring, summer, and fall are prime bear seasons, and recently, Black Bears appear to be just another neighbor in Missoula’s Grant Creek area.
Grant creek is a vast area of neighborhoods, hills, and a ski mountain. Most recently, bears have been sighted in the middle to upper side of Grant Creek, that's passed Snowbowl Road, and very close to the Ravine Trailhead.
Technically in bear country, some residents have reported seeing bears swimming in their backyard ponds. That’s because like humans, they are trying to cool down, but they've mostly spotted in search of food, AKA, a lot of human garbage.
With summer quickly approaching, it's important to remember bears are out and about.
Recently, here in the middle to upper Grant Creek area, they're causing a bit of a ruckus.
"Missoula Bears listed half a dozen, 8,9 different individual bears, all in this part of Grant Creek, in the upper end of Grant Creek and in the middle section of Grant Creek,” said area resident, Bert Lindler.
Bert Lindler lives in the neighborhood and is also the resident bear information volunteer.
He says, anything edible has been attracting bears close to homes - bird food, horse food, and garbage.
"And so when there are that many bears it just even more incumbent to pay special attention to their food source,” added Lindler.
On top of being aware, he says people can also purchase garbage cans that bears cannot open, or break into, that's what homeowner John Langstaff uses.
"We have some bear proof garbage cans that really help with that and if people need that they can call the garbage company,” John Langstaff, Grant Creek homeowner, said.
If you're just in the area hiking or biking, Like Langstaff often does, he warns others running into a bear is not uncommon. Just remain calm.
"They are in the bears living room, they are the intruders here the bears live here and so I would encourage them not to tease the bears, or chase the bears, or shoot the bears,” added Langstaff.
Both men agree, having and knowing how to use bear spray, recreating in groups and staying alert help when it comes to bear safety.
Grant Creek residents say they are used to living with bear sightings, but those visiting this area need to stay alert.
For ways to stay up to date on bear sightings, follow Missoula Bears on Facebook here.