Grab-and-go salads, steak and apparel shops open at the Mercantile Hotel

A grab-and-go salad, steak and two apparel shops are open at downtown Missoula's new Mercantile hotel.
Basal, which currently sells grab-and-go salads, bone broth and coffee, moved into the historic pharmacy location, attached to the Mercantile hotel.
"We're fortunate enough to be in the pharmacy space that they saved from the old Missoula mercantile," Basal Co-Owner Taylor Clayton said.
Instead of using herbs for medicinal purposes, chefs at Basal will use herbs in their meals. Taylor adding his restaurant offers something downtown didn't have before.
"We just noticed, one that was missing [in Missoula] was healthy, quick, grab- and-go, specifically in the downtown area,"Taylor said.
Wanting to provide quick, whole foods to the community, Basal opened its doors on Monday.
"Our main pillars are coffee and espresso, salads, bone broth and then we'll be flexing into grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner all kinds of things down the road," Co-Owner Julie Clayton said.
Basal's menu currently has five salads that feature locally-sourced seasonal ingredients. The cost ranging from $7 to $17.
Right next door to Basal, a familiar Missoula apparel shop opened up -- in the same spot women decades ago used to buy handbags at the old Bon Marche.
Olive and Iron used to be on Spruce Street, but decided to move into the historic area. They still sell the same beloved brands.
"[The store sells] men's and women's clothing. Easy to wear, timeless. We try to do a broad range of price points," Olive and Iron owner Mandy Burns said.
Since opening in the Mercantile hotel, Burns says business is doing well.
It's been busy. The staff love it here, being in the building. Super excited the restaurants are opening," Burns said.
Right now, only four of the eight business are open in the 20,000 square foot space. In addition to Basal and Olive and Iron being open, Montana Scene, which sells Treasure State-branded clothes and gifts, and 1889, which sells steak and seafood are also open.